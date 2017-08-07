Ad
Greek reception conditions have repeatedly been criticised by human rights groups. (Photo: PES)

Germany to restart sending migrants back to Greece

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Germany is to send back asylum seekers to Greece, ending a five-year suspension of the EU’s asylum rules on transfers because of poor reception conditions.

Greek migration minister Yiannis Mouzalas, speaking to the German public television channel ARD, in a program due to air on Tuesday (8 August), has confirmed that Greek authorities received 392 requests.

Mouzalas said Athens approved the return of a "small number" of asylum seekers from Germany and other EU countries.

