Ad
euobserver
Riga: Not the new home for one of the two EU agencies currently in London (Photo: Ivan Zanotti Photo)

Four EU states pass on post-Brexit agency spoils

EU & the World
EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Only four out of the 27 remaining EU member states do not want to host any of the two EU agencies currently located in the United Kingdom: Slovenia, and the three Baltic states – Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.

Diplomatic sources told EUobserver that the four countries will not make a bid to become the new home for the European Banking Authority (EBA) or the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

On Tuesday (20 June), EU affairs ministers will meet in Luxembourg to discuss the procedure ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Related articles

Scramble for UK agencies paves way for Trumpian claims
EU sets out criteria for relocating UK agencies
EU agency stuck with London rent bill
Crowded race to win EU medicines agency
Riga: Not the new home for one of the two EU agencies currently in London (Photo: Ivan Zanotti Photo)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections