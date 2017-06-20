Four EU states pass on post-Brexit agency spoils

Only four out of the 27 remaining EU member states do not want to host any of the two EU agencies currently located in the United Kingdom: Slovenia, and the three Baltic states – Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.

Diplomatic sources told EUobserver that the four countries will not make a bid to become the new home for the European Banking Authority (EBA) or the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

On Tuesday (20 June), EU affairs ministers will meet in Luxembourg to discuss the procedure ...