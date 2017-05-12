EU takes aim at China with new tariff rules

EU countries discussed new rules to combat dumping on Thursday (11 May) that would target cheap imports from countries such as China.

The new rules, first proposed by the European Commission last November, are designed to solve the problem of China’s so-called market economy status.

China says it should have been recognised as a market economy as of last December in accordance with the pact it entered into when joining the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in 2001.

That new ...