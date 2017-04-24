Ad
euobserver
Juncker (c) with Austrian president Alexander Van Bellen. Before Van Bellen won the second round of elections, Juncker did not publicly support him (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service/Photo: Georges Boulougouris)

Juncker breaks tradition with support for Macron

EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said on Monday (24 April) that the commission is not interfering in the French presidential campaign, despite Jean-Claude Juncker's public endorsement of Emmanuel Macron.

On Sunday, Schinas tweeted that Juncker had “congratulated” Macron with his success at the first round of France's presidential election, and “wished him good luck” for the second round.

The pro-EU Macron received 23.75 perce...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

French election run-off: Far right vs. EU
Voters 'change face' of French politics
Juncker (c) with Austrian president Alexander Van Bellen. Before Van Bellen won the second round of elections, Juncker did not publicly support him (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service/Photo: Georges Boulougouris)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections