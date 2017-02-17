Ad
euobserver
Von der Leyen: "Our way of life is under attack … We can’t accept this" (Photo: securityconference.de)

Germany and US pledge to 'confront' Russia

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Germany’s defence minister has described Russia as a threat to Europe’s “way of life”, while also lecturing US president Donald Trump on values.

Ursula von der Leyen said at the opening of the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Friday (17 February) that “the aggressive nature of the overall picture” had become clear after Russia invaded Ukraine and rolled out its anti-Western propaganda campaign.

“We see projection of military power, combined with subversive methods. We see...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Juncker attacks US on Nato spending
Trump's policies top list of risks for EU economy
Macron's party raises alarm on Russian hackers
Von der Leyen: "Our way of life is under attack … We can’t accept this" (Photo: securityconference.de)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections