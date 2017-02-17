Germany and US pledge to 'confront' Russia

Germany’s defence minister has described Russia as a threat to Europe’s “way of life”, while also lecturing US president Donald Trump on values.

Ursula von der Leyen said at the opening of the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Friday (17 February) that “the aggressive nature of the overall picture” had become clear after Russia invaded Ukraine and rolled out its anti-Western propaganda campaign.

“We see projection of military power, combined with subversive methods. We see...