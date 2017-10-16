Ad
euobserver
President Donald Trump stopped short of pulling the US out of the Iran nuclear deal last week - but it may only be a temporary reprieve (Photo: Gage Skidmore)

EU circles the wagons around Iran deal

EU & the World
by Caterina Tani, Brussels,

The EU confirmed its commitment to support the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and major world powers during the Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg on Monday (16 October), in spite of the repeated complaints about the deal made by US president Donald Trump.

Quoting a joint declaration by the 28 foreign ministers, EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini said the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is a "key element for the balance" of "the situation in the re...

EU & the World

