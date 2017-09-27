Cyprus helping Russia to roll back US sanctions

Cyprus is helping Russia to roll back US sanctions against human rights abusers, a leading activist has warned.

The accusation, by Bill Browder, a British campaigner, comes after Cypriot authorities honoured Russia's request to question Browder's law firm, Georgiades & Pelides, in Nicosia, for a second time.

Browder told EUobserver that the Russian investigation was designed to smear his name.

That, in turn, would help Russia in its lobbying to overturn the Magnitsky Act, a...