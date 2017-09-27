Cyprus helping Russia to roll back US sanctions

Cyprus is helping Russia to roll back US sanctions against human rights abusers, a leading activist has warned.
The accusation, by Bill Browder, a British campaigner, comes after Cypriot authorities honoured Russia's request to question Browder's law firm, Georgiades & Pelides, in Nicosia, for a second time.
Browder told EUobserver that the Russian investigation was designed to smear his name.
That, in turn, would help Russia in its lobbying to overturn the Magnitsky Act, a...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
