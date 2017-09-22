Ad
euobserver
Zuckrberg said he wanted Facebook to be a "force for good" (Photo: Anthony Quintano)

Facebook helping Germany to stop Russian meddling

EU & the World
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg has said he is helping to stop Russia from interfering in the German election, the way it did in the US and France.

"We've been working to ensure the integrity of the German elections this weekend, from taking action against thousands of fake accounts, to partnering with public authorities, such as the Federal Office of Information Security, to sharing security practices with the candidates and parties," he said in a video clip on Thursday (21 September)....

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

German minister looks to 'relax' EU sanctions on Russia
Zuckrberg said he wanted Facebook to be a "force for good" (Photo: Anthony Quintano)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections