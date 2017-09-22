Facebook helping Germany to stop Russian meddling

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg has said he is helping to stop Russia from interfering in the German election, the way it did in the US and France.

"We've been working to ensure the integrity of the German elections this weekend, from taking action against thousands of fake accounts, to partnering with public authorities, such as the Federal Office of Information Security, to sharing security practices with the candidates and parties," he said in a video clip on Thursday (21 September)....