End in sight for EU-Poland dispute, says deputy PM

Poland’s deputy PM has dismissed EU complaints over the rule of law as he prepares to go to the UK to try to poach City of London business.

Mateusz Morawiecki told the TVN24 national broadcaster on Tuesday (30 August) that a dispute between Brussels and Warsaw over Poland’s constitutional court would be solved when the top judge steps down.

"I think that within several months, when the head of the constitutional tribunal leaves, this problem will disappear completely," he said, ...