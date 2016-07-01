Ad
Budget commissioner Georgieva said the UK referendum does not effect the EU budget yet. (Photo: European Parliament)

EU budget will not be affected by UK referendum

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Commission proposed on Thursday (30 June) a 2017 draft budget of €134.9 billion in actual payments with a focus on tackling migration, security issues and unemployment.

'In these difficult times the EU budget is not a luxury but a necessity. It helps as a buffer against shocks," the commission's vice-president responsible for budgetary issues, Kristalina Georgieva, said, adding the overall increase in payments compared to last year is 0.9 percent of the EU gross national in...

