Poles and Muslims insulted after Brexit vote

Polish people and Muslims in the UK have reported an outbreak of what British police are treating as “hate crimes” in the weekend following the Brexit vote.

In the London borough of Hammersmith, the glass doors of a Polish cultural centre, Posk, were daubed with a vulgar anti-Polish slogan on Sunday (25 June).

Joanna Mludzinska, the Posk chairman, said in a video statement: “We were very disturbed and upset this morning to find really unpleasant graffiti all across the front of ...