Cameron warns of Brexit 'madness'

British prime minister David Cameron defended his pledge to curb migration to the UK, but said it could only be done if Britain remained a part of the European Union.

In a big test before the EU membership referendum on 23 June, Cameron was grilled for an hour on Thursday evening (2 June) by the Sky News TV broadcaster.

Cameron set his target at getting the annual net migration below 100,000. Last month it emerged that net migration to the UK hit 333,000 in 2015.

Cameron sa...