Armenia killings were genocide, German MPs say

[UPDATED 2 June at 17.20] German lawmakers on Thursday (2 June) passed a resolution declaring the massacre of Armenians by Ottoman Turkish forces in 1915 and 1916 as a genocide.

Ankara has since recalled its ambassador from Berlin amid broader concerns over a strained migrant swap deal with the EU signed in March.

Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel, for her part, struck a conciliatory tone in the wake of the resolution.

At a news conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens S...