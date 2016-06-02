Armenia killings were genocide, German MPs say

[UPDATED 2 June at 17.20] German lawmakers on Thursday (2 June) passed a resolution declaring the massacre of Armenians by Ottoman Turkish forces in 1915 and 1916 as a genocide.
Ankara has since recalled its ambassador from Berlin amid broader concerns over a strained migrant swap deal with the EU signed in March.
Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel, for her part, struck a conciliatory tone in the wake of the resolution.
At a news conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens S...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
