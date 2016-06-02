Trump to visit Scotland one day after 'Brexit' vote

Donald Trump, the frontrunner in the race to be US Republican presidential candidate, will visit Scotland on 24 June, the day after the UK's referendum on whether it should stay in the European Union.

Trump bought The Turnberry hotel on the west coast of Scotland, 80 km south-west of Glasgow, in 2014. The hotel and golf resort has just opened after a major redevelopment and has been renamed Trump Turnberry.

The timing of Trump's visit has raised speculation on whether his trip is...