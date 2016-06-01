MDMA drug resurges in Europe

MDMA, often sold as ecstasy, is the stimulant drug of choice for young people and is resurging throughout Europe following a sharp decline, says the EU's drug agency.

The findings are part of a larger 84-page trend report out Tuesday (31 May) by the Lisbon-based European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA).

"MDMA is moving into more mainstream social settings and is increa...