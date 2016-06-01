MDMA drug resurges in Europe

MDMA, often sold as ecstasy, is the stimulant drug of choice for young people and is resurging throughout Europe following a sharp decline, says the EU's drug agency.
The findings are part of a larger 84-page trend report out Tuesday (31 May) by the Lisbon-based European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA).
"MDMA is moving into more mainstream social settings and is increa...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
