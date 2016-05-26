Finance ministers baulk at tax-avoidance rules

EU finance ministers have failed to agree a scheme to outlaw some of the most common practices used by large companies to avoid paying taxes.

“We could strike a deal very quickly,” said Dutch finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chaired the meeting on Wednesday (25 May) and had hoped to sign off the deal.

“We could have done it by simply giving in to objections of different ministers. But that’s not the way we are doing this. We need an effective deal, not just a deal,” he ...