Ad
euobserver
The Dutch finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem is fighting efforts to water down the proposal. (Photo: The European Union)

Finance ministers baulk at tax-avoidance rules

Green Economy
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

EU finance ministers have failed to agree a scheme to outlaw some of the most common practices used by large companies to avoid paying taxes.

“We could strike a deal very quickly,” said Dutch finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chaired the meeting on Wednesday (25 May) and had hoped to sign off the deal.

“We could have done it by simply giving in to objections of different ministers. But that’s not the way we are doing this. We need an effective deal, not just a deal,” he ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

EU commission wants tax haven blacklist
The Dutch finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem is fighting efforts to water down the proposal. (Photo: The European Union)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections