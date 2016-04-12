Croatia veto on Serbia's EU talks causes surprise

Last week was a bad week for Serbia’s bid to join the EU.

At a meeting in the EU Council on Thursday (7 April ), the Croatian delegate refused to endorse the European Commission’s opinion that Serbia is ready to open talks on Chapter 23 of the accession book, which deals with judiciary and human rights.

According to the EU’s “fundamentals first” enlargement strategy, this is one of the “superchapters” that is crucial to the whole process. Serbia had hoped it would be opened by J...