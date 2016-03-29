Spain’s political limbo likely to last at least another month

Spain is likely to remain without a proper government for at least another month despite a meeting on Wednesday (30 March) between the leaders of two parties key to breaking the three-month political stalemate.

Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez is due to meet Pablo Iglesias, the leader of anti-austerity party Podemos, 100 days after a December general election produced the most fragmented parliament in the country’s four decades of democracy.

Although the conservative People’s Party...