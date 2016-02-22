Ad
euobserver
PM David Cameron (l) and Boris Johnson together on a visit to London cab makers in 2015 (Photo: Prime minister's office)

Cameron set for EU showdown with MPs

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

British prime minister David Cameron will make his case for the UK to stay in the European Union on Monday (22 February) after London mayor Boris Johnson announced over the weekend that he would be campaigning to quit the 28-member bloc.

Cameron will take the EU deal he secured last week at an EU summit to MPs and make his case that Britain is better off staying in the EU in the referendum called for 23 June.

But in a major blow to his efforts, fellow Tory politician and media d...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU-UK deal reached in marathon talks
EU still 'waiting for Cameron to move'
PM David Cameron (l) and Boris Johnson together on a visit to London cab makers in 2015 (Photo: Prime minister's office)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections