Only people who get hold of EU-compliant biometric passports will be able to travel without visas (Photo: Eric Salard)

EU says Turkey almost ready for visa-free access

Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Commission has proposed to lift visa requirements for Turkish citizens on condition that it meets five remaining benchmarks as a “matter of urgency”.

The proposal, unveiled on Wednsday (4 May) will have to be agreed by a member state vote and by the European Parliament.

The EU aims to grant visa-free ac...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

