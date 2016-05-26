Ad
Timmerans (l) and Polish PM Beata Szydlo met this week to ease tensions (Photo: Polish Prime Minister's Office)

Poland's economy feels the heat of rule of law talks

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Poland is feeling the economic impact of the debate with the European Commission over the rule of law, with 20 percent of investors holding back because of the issue.

“Twenty percent of the potential investors who would have been already investing, are putting a question mark, and … wait for the definitive solution,” Polish deputy prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki told a group of journalists on Thursday (26 May).

He said the "current discussion around the constitutional court" i...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

