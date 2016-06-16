Refugees will give EU economy a boost

Welcoming refugees is not only a humanitarian act, it is also an investment that can yield significant economic benefits.
Investing €1 in welcoming refugees could yield nearly €2 in economic benefits within five years, said a Tent Foundation report.
It is authored by Philippe Legrain, a former economic adviser to the president of the European Commission.
The key message of the study is that policymakers and practitioners should stop considering refugees as a "burden" to be s...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
