There are five legal proposals on the constitutional court in the Polish parliament. (Photo: Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

EU ready to step up Polish monitoring

EU Political
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

The European Commission is ready to present its opinion on the rule of law in Poland, marking the second step in a unique EU investigation.

The college of commissioners on Wednesday (18 May) discussed the issue after vice-president Frans Timmermans briefed his colleagues on the situation in Poland.

Timmermans is leading a rule of law monitoring procedure launched in January by the commission.

The commission said it would publish its report on Monday (23 May) unless the Pol...

EU Political

