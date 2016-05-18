EU ready to step up Polish monitoring

The European Commission is ready to present its opinion on the rule of law in Poland, marking the second step in a unique EU investigation.
The college of commissioners on Wednesday (18 May) discussed the issue after vice-president Frans Timmermans briefed his colleagues on the situation in Poland.
Timmermans is leading a rule of law monitoring procedure launched in January by the commission.
The commission said it would publish its report on Monday (23 May) unless the Pol...
