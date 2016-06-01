Bosnian football fans may miss out on Euro 2016

Bosnia and Herzegovina may become the only European country without a public broadcaster and may not be able to broadcast the European football tournament it qualified for, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said on Wednesday (1 June).

The heavily indebted Bosnia and Herzegovinian Radio and Television (BHRT) announced earlier this week it would suspend broadcasting at the end of June.

“It would be the first time a public service broadcaster in Europe would be forced to stop bro...