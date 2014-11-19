Ombudsman to investigate EU mission in Kosovo

Europe’s Ombudsman has opened a fresh enquiry into the EU's handling of corruption allegations at Eulex, its rule of law mission in Kosovo.

Emily O’Reilly, who heads the watchdog, notified Patrick Child, the top official in the European External Action Service (EEAS), which runs Eulex, about her “own-initiative” probe in a letter last Friday (14 November).

Citing press articles on the furore, sh...