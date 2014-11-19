Ad
Mogherini: under growing pressure to find out what happened in the EEAS' biggest foreign mission (Photo: eeas.europa.eu)

Ombudsman to investigate EU mission in Kosovo

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Europe’s Ombudsman has opened a fresh enquiry into the EU's handling of corruption allegations at Eulex, its rule of law mission in Kosovo.

Emily O’Reilly, who heads the watchdog, notified Patrick Child, the top official in the European External Action Service (EEAS), which runs Eulex, about her “own-initiative” probe in a letter last Friday (14 November).

Citing press articles on the furore, sh...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

