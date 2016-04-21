Ad
euobserver
Khodorkovsky lives in exile in the UK and Switzerland (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Dutch ruling on Yukos was political, Khodorkovsky says

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A Dutch court has overturned a $50 billion award against Russia over its break-up of oil firm Yukos, prompting the company’s former CEO to accuse judges of playing politics.

The District Court in The Hague said on Wednesday (20 April) that the Permanent Court of Arbitration, also in the Dutch capital, was wrong when it ruled, in 2014, that former Yukos shareholders could seek damages under the Energy Charter Treaty.

The treaty was designed to protect international investors in th...



Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Nato and Russia trade accusations


