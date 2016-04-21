Dutch ruling on Yukos was political, Khodorkovsky says

A Dutch court has overturned a $50 billion award against Russia over its break-up of oil firm Yukos, prompting the company’s former CEO to accuse judges of playing politics.

The District Court in The Hague said on Wednesday (20 April) that the Permanent Court of Arbitration, also in the Dutch capital, was wrong when it ruled, in 2014, that former Yukos shareholders could seek damages under the Energy Charter Treaty.

The treaty was designed to protect international investors in th...