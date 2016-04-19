Ad
euobserver
Turkey's PM Davutoglu: 'There is not one single Syrian who has been sent back to Syria without his or her will.' (Photo: ©Council of Europe)

Syrians denied entry into Turkey ahead of EU visit

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Turkey is blocking entry of Syrian refugees following a raid on camps last week by Islamic State jihadists in a “safe zone” on the Syrian side of the border, according to Human Rights Watch.

Ikdah, one of the besieged camps in the zone, is just south of the Turkish city of Gaziantep where three EU leaders are set to discuss EU-financed projects with Turkish authorities at the weekend.

German chancellor Angela Merkel, along with European Council president Donald Tusk and European C...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Turkey will not give in to EU on refugee laws
Turkey's PM Davutoglu: 'There is not one single Syrian who has been sent back to Syria without his or her will.' (Photo: ©Council of Europe)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections