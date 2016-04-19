Syrians denied entry into Turkey ahead of EU visit

Turkey is blocking entry of Syrian refugees following a raid on camps last week by Islamic State jihadists in a “safe zone” on the Syrian side of the border, according to Human Rights Watch.

Ikdah, one of the besieged camps in the zone, is just south of the Turkish city of Gaziantep where three EU leaders are set to discuss EU-financed projects with Turkish authorities at the weekend.

German chancellor Angela Merkel, along with European Council president Donald Tusk and European C...