EU ministers to urge better anti-terror coordination

EU interiors ministers will call on Thursday (24 March) for better coordination of anti-terrorism efforts and fuller use of existing legal instruments.
They will meet in Brussels for an extraordinary meeting two days after attacks in Brussels killed 32 people and left around 300 injured, according to the latest figures.
Ministers will not take new decisions but will publish a declaration to express their support for Belgium and list what should be done better.
They were in t...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here