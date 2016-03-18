Cracks emerge in EU US data 'shield'

The next US administration can, if it so chooses, weaken an already patchy data sharing pact with the EU known as Privacy Shield.
The provisional agreement spells out how US companies can use the transferred data of EU nationals while respecting tough EU privacy laws.
But fears are mounting a US administration headed by firebrand Donald Trump may attempt to punch holes in an agreement whose legal basis is largely based on promises and letters signed by top US officials.
Ted ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.