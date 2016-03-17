Ukraine moves a step closer to EU visa-free travel

Forty five million Ukrainian nationals could, if things go well, be able to enter most EU states without a visa by the end of the year.
The prospect comes after European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said in Brussels on Thursday (17 March) that the latest reforms in Ukraine “allow the commission to make proposals for visa liberalisation in April”.
“We have shared interests in making it easier for our citizens to travel to each other’s countries,” he said.
The com...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
