Ukraine moves a step closer to EU visa-free travel

Forty five million Ukrainian nationals could, if things go well, be able to enter most EU states without a visa by the end of the year.

The prospect comes after European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said in Brussels on Thursday (17 March) that the latest reforms in Ukraine “allow the commission to make proposals for visa liberalisation in April”.

“We have shared interests in making it easier for our citizens to travel to each other’s countries,” he said.

The com...