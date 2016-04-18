Ad
euobserver
Romanian peasants. In Europe, farming communities have also come under attack and had their lives destroyed by land grabbing (Photo: Dr Peter Lengyel / Via Campesina)

Every day should be international day of peasants' struggles

Green Economy
Opinion
by Adrian Bebb and Ramona Duminicioiu, Brussels,

The 20th anniversary of the International Day of Peasants’ and Farmers’ Struggle was marked on Sunday – a date that highlights the persecution and violence suffered by peasants and farmers around the world.

It’s probably a date not many people have even heard of. Another one of those “international days of something really, really important” that passes by almost daily.

But consider this: Peasants and small farmers make up half of the world’s population and grow at least 70% of ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

Dutch bank faces questions on Romania land-grab
EU is 'last hope' for protesting farmers
Rabobank subsidiary accused of leasing Romanian land to criminals
EU help for farmers is coming, but not yet
Romanian peasants. In Europe, farming communities have also come under attack and had their lives destroyed by land grabbing (Photo: Dr Peter Lengyel / Via Campesina)

Tags

Green EconomyOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections