EU commission wants tax haven blacklist

The European Commission wants to draw up a blacklist of tax havens in its efforts to crack down on corporate tax evasion.
The plan is part of a larger legislative proposal presented on Tuesday (12 April) to require some 6,000 big firms operating in the EU to publish tax-related information on their websites.
EU financial services commissioner Jonathan Hill said the proposed directive is needed to make companies more accountable and to create a "fairer competition between companies...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
