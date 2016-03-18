Ad
euobserver
Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency, was tasked to negotiate a final deal with Turkish PM Ahmet Davutoglu. (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU-Turkey talks: 'Happy conclusion' not guaranteed

by Eric Maurice and Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders on Thursday (17 March) reached a common position on a draft EU-Turkey plan to stop irregular migration to Europe and send back refugees to Turkey.

They will try on Friday to get the Turkish prime minister's agreement. It could be a tough sell, as compensations for Turkey's help are lower than what it had demanded.

“Negotiations will be anything but easy,” German chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters after the meeting. French president Francois Hollande warned that he...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency, was tasked to negotiate a final deal with Turkish PM Ahmet Davutoglu. (Photo: Council of the European Union)

euobserver

