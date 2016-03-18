EU-Turkey talks: 'Happy conclusion' not guaranteed

EU leaders on Thursday (17 March) reached a common position on a draft EU-Turkey plan to stop irregular migration to Europe and send back refugees to Turkey.

They will try on Friday to get the Turkish prime minister's agreement. It could be a tough sell, as compensations for Turkey's help are lower than what it had demanded.

“Negotiations will be anything but easy,” German chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters after the meeting. French president Francois Hollande warned that he...