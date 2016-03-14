Ad
Asylum seekers trying to cross from Greece to Macedonia (Photo: Reuters/Stoyan Nenov)

Three people die after EU border clampdown

Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Two men and one woman on Monday (14 March) became the first victims of the EU’s decision to close Western Balkan borders.

They drowned in the Suva river, swollen after days of heavy rain, near the Greek border with Macedonia, Macedonia's interior ministry said. Police said 23 other people were rescued and taken to a camp on the Macedonian side.

They were part of a group of more than 1,000 asylum seekers who tried to get round the new border restrictions by setting out on foot to ...

