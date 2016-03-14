EU ministers to speak out on Ukrainian pilot

A handful of EU foreign ministers plan to speak out on Nadiya Savchenko at Monday’s (14 March) meeting in Brussels, amid a call by MEPs to broaden sanctions.
“Statements of concern from our [EU] side do not produce any effects, as this brave woman is dying in front of our eyes during this farce, which is called ‘court proceedings’ by Russia,” Lithuanian foreign minister Linas Linkevicius told EUobserver ahead of the event.
“We must strive for more effective actions so that the ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
