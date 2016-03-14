Ad
euobserver
Mogherini's office has published six statements on Savchenko, but they "don't produce any effects," Linkevicius said (Photo: eeas.europa.eu)

EU ministers to speak out on Ukrainian pilot

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A handful of EU foreign ministers plan to speak out on Nadiya Savchenko at Monday’s (14 March) meeting in Brussels, amid a call by MEPs to broaden sanctions.

“Statements of concern from our [EU] side do not produce any effects, as this brave woman is dying in front of our eyes during this farce, which is called ‘court proceedings’ by Russia,” Lithuanian foreign minister Linas Linkevicius told EUobserver ahead of the event.

“We must strive for more effective actions so that the ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

France puts spotlight on Ukraine in Russia peace talks
Yes activist: 'EU-Ukraine deal is none of Putin's business'
West told Ukraine to abandon Crimea, document says
Mogherini's office has published six statements on Savchenko, but they "don't produce any effects," Linkevicius said (Photo: eeas.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections