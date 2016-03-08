EU to sponsor gay rights boat, upsetting Hungary

The European Commission is, for the first time ever, to take part in a gay pride event by sponsoring an EU boat in a flotilla in Amsterdam in summer.
It is part of a new PR and legislative project warmly welcomed by most EU countries on Monday (7 March).
But Hungary doesn’t like the initiative and did not sign up to a statement endorsed by the 27 other member states.
The commission itself also appears to be lukewarm about it.
The EU boat will be one of 80 at the eve...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
