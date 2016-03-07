Ad
euobserver
Refugee woman in Syrian camp: EU leaders to tell migrants road through Greece is "closed" (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

EU leaders to declare Balkan migrant route closed

Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

European leaders will declare the Western Balkan migration route towards Austria and Germany closed, and will look into getting aid to Greece when they gather in Brussels on Monday (7 March) for an extraordinary summit.

“This route is now closed,” says the draft statement of the summit seen by EUobserver. It promises support for Greece, which has to deal with tens of thousands of asylum seekers stuck in their first point of entry to the EU.

“We will close the Western Balkans rou...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

UN criticises EU's anti-migrant rhetoric
EU unveils €700m refugee fund with Greece in mind
EU leaders to press Turkey on migrant returns
Refugee woman in Syrian camp: EU leaders to tell migrants road through Greece is "closed" (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections