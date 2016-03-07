EU leaders to declare Balkan migrant route closed

European leaders will declare the Western Balkan migration route towards Austria and Germany closed, and will look into getting aid to Greece when they gather in Brussels on Monday (7 March) for an extraordinary summit.

“This route is now closed,” says the draft statement of the summit seen by EUobserver. It promises support for Greece, which has to deal with tens of thousands of asylum seekers stuck in their first point of entry to the EU.

“We will close the Western Balkans rou...