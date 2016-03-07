Ad
Bratislava: An extreme-right party, The People's Party - Our Slovakia entered parliament for the first time (Photo: theodevil)

Slovakia vote shocks Europe and its own society

EU Political
by Lucia Virostkova, Bratislava,

Slovakia's election result has taken politicians and broad public by surprise. The party of prime minister Robert Fico came first in the vote on Saturday (5 March) but secured only a third of the seats in a parliament divided between nine parties.

An extreme-right party, The People's Party – Our Slovakia (LSNS) entered parliament for the first time, with 8.0 percent of the votes and 14 seats out of 150.

The outcome sparked speculations on possible coalitions and their stability a...

EU Political

EU Political
