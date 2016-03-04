EU wants internal border controls lifted by December

The European Commission wants to lift all internal border controls by the end of the year.

The plan is part of a broader effort to keep the passport-free Schengen zone from unraveling after eight EU states imposed checks amid a large inflow of migrants and asylum seekers.

"We cannot have free movement internally if we cannot manage external borders effectively," EU migration commissioner Avramopoulos told reporters on Friday (4 March).

The Brussels-executive released a so-ca...