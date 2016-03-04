Ad
Ayrault in Paris gave Ukraine a deadline on the warzone-elections in the run-up to EU decision on Russia sanctions (Photo: Parti Socialiste)

France puts spotlight on Ukraine in Russia peace talks

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Peace talks in Paris on Thursday (3 March) saw France give Ukraine a deadline on holding warzone-elections in the run-up to an EU decision on Russia sanctions in July.

In a separate event, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said Ukraine won’t join the EU for at least 20 years.

French foreign minister Jean-Marc Ayrault told press after meeting his German, Russian, and Ukrainian counterparts in Paris that Kiev must deliver on a promise to hold local elections in what...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

