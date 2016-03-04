France puts spotlight on Ukraine in Russia peace talks

Peace talks in Paris on Thursday (3 March) saw France give Ukraine a deadline on holding warzone-elections in the run-up to an EU decision on Russia sanctions in July.

In a separate event, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said Ukraine won’t join the EU for at least 20 years.

French foreign minister Jean-Marc Ayrault told press after meeting his German, Russian, and Ukrainian counterparts in Paris that Kiev must deliver on a promise to hold local elections in what...