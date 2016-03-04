Ad
euobserver
Canete (l) talking to French environment minister Royal in Paris, last December (Photo: European Commission)

Will spirit of 'Paris' return to EU climate debate?

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

At the climate conference in Paris last December, the European Union's lead negotiator, Miguel Arias Canete, appeared energised and fully in his element.

On the final day, hours before the world's countries adopted the Paris Agreement, those hanging around the EU's pavillion could feel an optimistic buzz about the decision about to be taken. But there was also a sense of duty, as expressed by Canete after the deal was approved.

“Today we celebrate. Tomorrow we have to act,” he sai...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

EU leaders reach 2030 deal on climate and energy
After Paris, EU leaders mull review of 2030 climate goals
EU and 195 countries adopt Paris climate accord
Canete (l) talking to French environment minister Royal in Paris, last December (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections