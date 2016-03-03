Ad
Tusk (l) and Davutoglu in Ankara on Thursday (Photo: consillium.europa.eu)

EU asking Turkey to take back migrants

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

In its effort to reduce the flow of migrants coming to Europe, the EU is now focusing on sending back economic migrants to Turkey.

"To many in Europe, the most promising method seems to be a fast and large-scale mechanism to ship back irregular migrants arriving in Greece," European Council president Donald Tusk said on Thursday (3 March) in Ankara.

"It would effectively break the busines model of the smugglers," he said.

At a joint press conference with Turkish prime minis...

