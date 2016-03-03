Ad
euobserver
Putin spars with Russian judo team in Sochi in January - Rotenberg, on the EU list, is also a Putin judo partner (Photo: kremlin.ru)

EU to extend sanctions on Putin 'cronies'

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU states have decided to extend the duration of blacklists of Russians and Ukrainians deemed responsible for the Ukraine conflict or for plundering Ukraine’s treasury.

Ambassadors agreed in a meeting in Brussels on Wednesday (2 March) that visa bans and asset freezes on 149 people and 37 entities deemed responsible for violating Ukraine’s “territorial integrity” would stay in force for six more months.

Asset freezes on 16 people accused of “misappropriation” of Ukrainian state ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Russia 'weaponising' refugees against EU
Putin spars with Russian judo team in Sochi in January - Rotenberg, on the EU list, is also a Putin judo partner (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections