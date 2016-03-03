EU to extend sanctions on Putin 'cronies'

EU states have decided to extend the duration of blacklists of Russians and Ukrainians deemed responsible for the Ukraine conflict or for plundering Ukraine’s treasury.

Ambassadors agreed in a meeting in Brussels on Wednesday (2 March) that visa bans and asset freezes on 149 people and 37 entities deemed responsible for violating Ukraine’s “territorial integrity” would stay in force for six more months.

Asset freezes on 16 people accused of “misappropriation” of Ukrainian state ...