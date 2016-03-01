Ad
EU council chief Tusk and chancellor Faymann in Vienna (Photo: Regina Aigner)

Faymann: 'Austria isn't a waiting room for Germany'

Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Austrian chancellor Werner Faymann on Tuesday (1 March) defended his controversial decision to tighten border controls, telling EU Council president Donald Tusk that “Austria is not a waiting room for Germany.”

Tusk was in Vienna on the first leg of a tour along the Western Balkan migratory route, in an effort to persuade leaders to take a common European approach to the crisis.

He spoke to Faymann after Austria, two weeks ago, said it would accept just 80 requests a day for as...

Migration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

