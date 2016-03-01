Faymann: 'Austria isn't a waiting room for Germany'

Austrian chancellor Werner Faymann on Tuesday (1 March) defended his controversial decision to tighten border controls, telling EU Council president Donald Tusk that “Austria is not a waiting room for Germany.”

Tusk was in Vienna on the first leg of a tour along the Western Balkan migratory route, in an effort to persuade leaders to take a common European approach to the crisis.

He spoke to Faymann after Austria, two weeks ago, said it would accept just 80 requests a day for as...