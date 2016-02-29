Ad
Greece's Idomeni refugee camp is full, tensions are running high (Photo: Reuters)

Migrant tensions flare at Macedonian-Greek border

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Macedonian police used stun grenades and tear gas to push back hundreds of frustrated Syrian and Iraqi asylum seekers stuck on the Greek side of the border, after they tried to force their way across the border into Macedonia on Monday (29 February).

Thousands are stuck on the Greek side after Austria and Balkan countries restricted border crossings, with people forced out of the Idomeni refugee camp onto surrounding fields.

About 6,500 Syrian and Iraqi refugees are camped out a...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

