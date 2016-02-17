EU defends TTIP investor court after German backlash

The EU Commission has defended a proposed court that would allow big firms to sue EU governments for perceived profit losses.
German magistrates criticised the idea earlier this month, declaring the so-called investor court system (ICS) unlawful.
The commission said the German magistrates had misunderstood ICS.
"It [the ICS] does not rule on member state law or EU law, and hence the ICS in no way alters the established court system within the EU and the member states," a com...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.