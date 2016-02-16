Ad
euobserver
The 12th round of talks between the EU and US on TTIP is due to take place in Brussels from next Monday to Friday. (Photo: Peter Teffer)

EU urges US to 'step up' on free trade talks

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The United States needs to “step up to the plate” in the forthcoming round of talks on an EU-US trade agreement and accept that the deal should be “comprehensive and balanced”, the European Commission has said.

“We've had a very difficult and frustrating time in the last year, in order to get some movement from the United States to acknowledge the fact that we need to do a comprehensive agreement and a balanced agreement, not just on agriculture but across areas like procurement and reg...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

TTIP protesters warn of Trojan Horse
TTIP investor court illegal, say German judges
'Stop TTIP' activists hand EU 3mn signatures
The 12th round of talks between the EU and US on TTIP is due to take place in Brussels from next Monday to Friday. (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections