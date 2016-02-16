Ad
euobserver
EP president Schulz (r) hit out at suggestions the parliament could veto a UK-EU deal (Photo: European Parliament)

No guarantees for UK, says Schulz

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

European Parliament president Martin Schulz has said he cannot give guarantees on the outcome of MEPs' deliberations on any deal renegotiating the UK's membership of the EU.

After meeting the British prime minister David Cameron on Tuesday (16 February), Schulz told journalists that MEPs would begin their work as soon as a text has been agreed by EU leaders, at this week's summit if talks go well.

But Schulz warned that MEPs would be "as constructive as necessary", adding that he ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Cameron faces 'crunch time' in Brussels and London
Main 'Brexit' issues await EU leaders
EP president Schulz (r) hit out at suggestions the parliament could veto a UK-EU deal (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections