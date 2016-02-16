No guarantees for UK, says Schulz

European Parliament president Martin Schulz has said he cannot give guarantees on the outcome of MEPs' deliberations on any deal renegotiating the UK's membership of the EU.

After meeting the British prime minister David Cameron on Tuesday (16 February), Schulz told journalists that MEPs would begin their work as soon as a text has been agreed by EU leaders, at this week's summit if talks go well.

But Schulz warned that MEPs would be "as constructive as necessary", adding that he ...