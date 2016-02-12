Crunch time on UK This WEEK

The future of Britain and the EU will be on the European leaders' table this week as they seek an agreement on EU reforms asked by British prime minister David Cameron.
According to draft conclusions of the summit seen by EUobserver, discussions at the EU summit on Thursday and Friday (18-19 February) will concentrate on a set of arrangements on EU migration, economic governance, competitiveness, and the implementation of EU law...
