US accuses EU of bias in tax probes

US authorities accused EU regulators of "disproportionately" targeting US firms in their broader efforts to crack down on corporate tax evasion.

US treasury secretary Jack Lew demanded that the EU back off in its probes into the tax practices of big US firms like Apple, Amazon, Starbucks, and McDonald's.

In a letter seen by Reuters, Lew said pursuing civil investigations against predominately US companies "creates disturbing international tax policy precedents".

The letter, ...